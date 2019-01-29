I attended a recent Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce meeting where a topic of discussion was the completion of I-526. Planning for I-526 was included as part of the National Highway System, a system of roads important to the nation’s economy, defense and mobility begun in the 1960s.
The chamber and many Charleston County citizens are in favor of completing this project. One of the attendees said he opened his engineering office 27 years ago on Savannah Highway in anticipation of I-526 being built. The highway’s projected cost at the time was $50 million. Today, he’s still in the same spot and most likely will retire by the time the project is completed.
The big difference is the price tag today is $750 million. Why? This highway has been held hostage by a small but vocal group that has mounted multiple lawsuits that ultimately will cost the taxpayers many millions of dollars. This does not include the incalculable personal costs of sitting in traffic caused by insufficient highway capacity.
We are lucky to live in a place that is recognized around the world for its quality of life, thriving arts community, great restaurants and, yes, growing business community. No wonder so many people want to live in the Lowcountry. The result is traffic congestion across the region.
While the completion of I-526 isn’t the only solution, it is one giant step in the right direction. To those who have held us hostage for the past 27 years, let the majority rule.
Neil G. Whitman, CPC
President
Dunhill Staffing Systems
Stuart Engals Boulevard
Mount Pleasant