Obviously, no member of the Post and Courier editorial staff lives or works on Johns, Kiawah or Seabrook islands, or the dismissal of 526 being finished would not have been their position.
Whether for daily commerce or, heaven forbid, a weather emergency, completing I-526 will help relieve traffic coming to or leaving the islands.
Thank you to the State Infrastructure Bank for making the completion of 526 — something the Chamber of Commerce expected to be done in 1995 — a near-reality.
SUSAN WHITEHOUSE
DAVID WHITEHOUSE
Deer Pointe Drive
Charleston