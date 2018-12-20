The Post and Courier’s recent “Minimally Adequate” series was like a bandage being ripped off a long-festering wound. As the series pointed out, South Carolina’s educational system and the legislative structures that support it are in much need of an overhaul.
The data brings to light how low performing many of our schools and districts are in relation to the rest of the country. It also points out enormous disparities between schools just miles apart and the inequities so many of our students unjustly face each day.
Yes, much change is needed, from Columbia to each school district across the state. We need sweeping reform, higher teacher pay, more school funding and an overall shift in mindset, but there is still much good that is being done.
In the Charleston County School District there is a vision and a strategic plan that parents, businesses and community partners can get behind, support and help to advance.
One such partner is Communities In School. CIS is uniquely positioned within 14 of CCSD’s most at-risk schools (Angel Oak, Hunley Park, Lambs, Mary Ford, Mitchell, North Charleston, Pepperhill and Sanders-Clyde elementary schools; Haut Gap and Northwoods middle schools; and Burke, North Charleston, St. Johns and Stall high schools).
During the 2017-18 academic year, CIS provided services to over 8,000 students and case-managed 758 of those students. Of those case-managed students, 98 percent were promoted to the next grade (K-11), 86 percent maintained a ‘C’ average or higher in math (K-8), and 90 percent maintained a ‘C’ average or higher in ELA (K-8). Impressively, 100 percent of case-managed seniors attending the high schools mentioned above graduated.
The success of CIS is derived from our unique model, which combines evidence-based Social Emotional Learning (SEL) with Integrated Student Supports to effect three priority outcomes: attendance, behavior and coursework, amplifying the power of each student’s potential.
We ensure our service delivery is in alignment with the needs and vision of the school district, and in doing so, move the needle more effectively within the context of literacy, math, behavior and graduation rate, as it directly relates to our case-managed students.
The “Minimally Adequate” series has generated much discussion around education reform and rightfully so, but the state will never be able to fund all desired positions, programs, structures and interventions.
If we bring attention to failed systems, as we should, in an effort to bring about change, we should also bring attention to, and invest in, systems, partners and programs that are working.
CIS is one such partner, but there are others, and it will take all of us working together for true generational change to take place.
Community partners are an integral part of any school district’s success, and likewise must be included in the education reform equation.
Are we truly ready to work together? Are we prepared to demonstrate collaborative humility?
CIS stands ready to partner, serve and help to redefine the opportunity equation for students throughout our community and state — but the future can only be changed together.
Jamie Cooper
Executive Director
Communities in Schools
of the Charleston Area
Montague Avenue
North Charleston