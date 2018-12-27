I was saddened to read on Dec. 22 about Seabrook Island not allowing Mary Johnson, who is not a property owner, to continue to use the community garden plot she has tilled for 14 years. She seems to be a highly respected person who loves gardening, which enhances her quality of life. Ms. Johnson provided fresh vegetables to neighbors and was consulted on gardening issues by fellow gardeners.
I have been involved with community gardens for over 50 years, and my gardens provide me interaction, failure and success. I admire the 77 people who came to her defense.
The policy further divides the Seabrook/Kiawah populations. The kinder and less exclusive way to make changes is to grandfather nonproperty owners in, then change requirements to allow only property owners to participate in the future.
Paris Sterrett
Red Bay Road
Johns Island