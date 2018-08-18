Shortly after North Charleston was incorporated in 1972, our city leaders adopted a theme or nickname: “The Hub Of The Lowcountry.” Today, this is more the reality than simply a “nickname.” Our city is the functional center of Greater Charleston with the added responsibilities and costs that brings. It’s a regional role too often taken for granted by many who depend on it.
Obviously this was unknown when a column of insults was printed last Sunday on your Commentary page. In fact, the writer displayed his lack of understanding of our wonderful community with his parade of superficial slurs.
His trolling for negative “nicknames” amounted to one result, plain and simple — an insult. His words are rejected and resented.
No city in South Carolina works harder to address its challenges and embrace its opportunities. The market is the judge. Our diverse neighborhoods are growing. Our city’s services are steadily expanding and improving.
Major international corporations and small businesses are investing in our city. Yes, we have challenges, but every city does. More than ever, our citizens are rallying together to make North Charleston a better place every day — truly a great place to live, work and play.
It’s high time for the writer, his editors and others to accept that reality and appreciate this great city and its hard-working and caring people.
Come see us, get to know us. You’ll understand.
R. Keith Summey
Mayor
City of North Charleston