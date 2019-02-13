Normally when I read an op-ed I disagree with, I smile, chuckle to myself and turn the page. But, R.L Schreadley’s Feb. 9 “Faces in the crowd at the State of the Union” deserves a response because its intent appears to be to mislead and sow division.
First, his comment about not being able to think of any socialist party in history relying on honest elections to remain in power: This comment is silly at best and disingenuous at worst. Many if not most Western democracies and their policies (universal health care, free higher education tuition, gun control, etc.) are socialist and have regular elections. Think of countries like the U.K., Canada, Germany, Sweden, etc.
Second, the comment about Pelosi’s storm troopers: Can we all agree there is no room in civil public discourse for Nazi references absent a horrific act. Otherwise, we dumb down the horrific and make it commonplace. Wearing white and sitting on your hands while the president speaks is not a horrific act.
Stewart Marley
