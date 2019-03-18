Due to the recent college admissions scandal, I am reminded of the scene in “Back to School” when the business school professor was complaining to the dean of the college about Thornton Melon (Rodney Dangerfield) being admitted as a student. He had no scholastic record and obviously did not qualify on his own to be admitted.
Thornton Melon was a wealthy businessman and had just donated a building to the school. The dean reminded the professor over his objections that “it was a really, really big check.”
I’m afraid that life mimics the movie, but in this real-life case, it is not a comedy.
Charlie E. Ledford
North Edgewater Drive
Charleston