I am 47, working 60-plus hours a week, with an associate degree in nursing (graduated magna cum laude) and desiring to expand my education (to bachelor’s degree, then a master’s).
I applied to Trident Technical College to complete my prerequisites. When I went to register for my courses, I discovered only 7-week “compressed” classes were offered. I was astonished that 14-week courses were not an option. I am perplexed as to why they have made it impossible for so many tri-county residents working full time to further their education.
Furthering my frustration is that, as a homeowner, I pay Dorchester County property taxes with a portion supporting Trident Tech. I could take the required courses online or a full semester at another institution, but why should I pay more as an out-of-state or out-of-region student for the same classes offered by a local college supported by my tax dollars?
Is it ethical for Trident Tech to not offer working Lowcountry residents an opportunity to take classes in a full-semester time frame conducive to their learning style and availability?
Some students may benefit from a compressed schedule, but many others like me do not.
Why does Trident Tech, a college created to serve the citizens of this area, choose to cater to a certain population while excluding others? Why don’t the president and the vice president of Academic Affairs take seriously potential students’ desires for full semester classes?
Linda Waters
Blair Road
Summerville