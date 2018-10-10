I found the letter laughable about the loss of a Starbucks on East Bay Street as a place to mingle. Do a quick search and you will find three more Starbucks within walking distance on King Street alone. And that’s just Starbucks.
A hotel is a better use of space than a chain coffee shop and a larger draw for tourism. When I leave Summerville to visit downtown, I pass the two Starbucks across the street from each other on the way out of town.
For a short “staycation,” we visit downtown Charleston with family members who have flown in from the Midwest. If I want to take them to a coffee shop to experience the historic ambiance of Charleston, I’m not going to take them to a Starbucks just like the many they have in Iowa.
I would take them to one of the many fine, locally owned coffee shops or, better yet, one of the finer restaurants where the coffee with the meal is cheaper and in most cases better.
And unlike Starbucks, you get free refills. That’s the way coffee was meant to be.
Charles Billings
Rentiers Lane
Moncks Corner