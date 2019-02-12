To the greater Charleston community:

On behalf of the 1,000-plus military and civilian Coast Guard men and women, and our families stationed in the Lowcountry, we want to extend our most heartfelt gratitude to the entire Charleston community for the tremendous support and assistance provided to us.

The start of the new year was challenging for our organization and for the crews who steadfastly stood the watch while shouldering the burden of financial uncertainties. Your unwavering kindness through community events and generous donations allowed our crews and families to maintain focus on our critical missions and public service.

The extraordinary benevolence and kind-heartedness of the greater Charleston community included assistance from individuals, nonprofit organizations, small businesses, municipalities, and many of our federal, state and local partner agencies.

Your outpouring of support and generosity to the Low Country Chief Petty Officers Association, a nonprofit organization, led to the distribution of thousands of dollars in immediate relief and critical household items to our Coast Guard families in need.

Thank you for helping to keep us Semper Paratus – always ready. We will continue to stand the watch proudly.

CAPT. Mark Gordon

Commanding Officer

USCGC HAMILTON

CAPT. JOHN REED

Commander

Sector Charleston

CAPT. JEFFREY RANDALL

Commanding Officer

USCGC JAMES

CAPT. JOSEPH SOLOMON

Commanding Officer

Maritime Law Enforcement Academy

CDR. MATT BOURNONVILLE

Commanding Officer

Base Charleston

LCDR. MARGARET KENNEDY

Commanding Officer,

USCGC WILLOW