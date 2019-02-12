To the greater Charleston community:
On behalf of the 1,000-plus military and civilian Coast Guard men and women, and our families stationed in the Lowcountry, we want to extend our most heartfelt gratitude to the entire Charleston community for the tremendous support and assistance provided to us.
The start of the new year was challenging for our organization and for the crews who steadfastly stood the watch while shouldering the burden of financial uncertainties. Your unwavering kindness through community events and generous donations allowed our crews and families to maintain focus on our critical missions and public service.
The extraordinary benevolence and kind-heartedness of the greater Charleston community included assistance from individuals, nonprofit organizations, small businesses, municipalities, and many of our federal, state and local partner agencies.
Your outpouring of support and generosity to the Low Country Chief Petty Officers Association, a nonprofit organization, led to the distribution of thousands of dollars in immediate relief and critical household items to our Coast Guard families in need.
Thank you for helping to keep us Semper Paratus – always ready. We will continue to stand the watch proudly.
CAPT. Mark Gordon
Commanding Officer
USCGC HAMILTON
CAPT. JOHN REED
Commander
Sector Charleston
CAPT. JEFFREY RANDALL
Commanding Officer
USCGC JAMES
CAPT. JOSEPH SOLOMON
Commanding Officer
Maritime Law Enforcement Academy
CDR. MATT BOURNONVILLE
Commanding Officer
Base Charleston
LCDR. MARGARET KENNEDY
Commanding Officer,
USCGC WILLOW