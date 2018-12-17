Thanks to Mary Katherine Wildeman for her well-researched article (Dec. 16) on U.S. Rep. James Clyburn’s accumulation of over $1 million in cash donations from pharmaceutical companies for which he has advocated so arduously during the past decade.
Surely, Ms. Wildeman’s exposé will cause this career politician’s supporters to pause and reflect on his way-too-long tenure.
It’s time for Rep. Clyburn’s constituents to more closely examine his shameful record and stop him from lining his pockets with money from pharmaceutical companies.
Perhaps there are other South Carolina politicians whose records should be publicly examined.
James Bannister
Green Winged Teal Road
Kiawah Island