The Post and Courier’s eight-month project, “Minimally Adequate,” focuses on schooling in South Carolina. Its primary focus was on the black-white achievement gap as characterized by this statement: “From slavery through Jim Crow to white flight, South Carolina has never prioritized educating black children.”
But South Carolina isn’t the only state that has an achievement gap. There are over 15,000 school districts in the United States and most have been working diligently in an effort to close the gap. All have failed. In fact, there is an achievement gap everywhere in the world among diverse populations.
For example, Chinese minorities in Southeast Asian countries score higher on achievement test and have higher grades than the indigenous students. This spread is even bigger than the black-white achievement gap in the United States. Interestingly, it is the Chinese high achievers who have been discriminated against in these countries.
This gap between cultures exists everywhere in the world and was noted even before there was universal schooling.
For some the gap that separates different populations is evidence of discrimination, even in places where there has been no effort to create it. Continued efforts and assumptions made in an effort to close an intractable gap will drive a wedge between the races and make success more difficult.
We must stop putting a premium on diversity and specifically target the problem of black underperformance. That is the only way to solve the problem and conserve resources.
Alfred Basso
Cattells Bluff
North Charleston