So a prospective gun owner might have to wait as long as 20 days to get clearance from the FBI after a thorough background check? What’s the big deal? Am I missing something?
I know this is the age of instant gratification and even faster internet service, but what happened to the adage, “Patience is a virtue”? I would be happy not to read another newspaper article about a killer who would have failed the background check if it had been completed by the three-day limit.
Aren’t innocent American lives worth a few days’ delay? We need to build a wall around this loophole to protect our citizens.
Linda Bergman
Willowick Court
Mount Pleasant