The House of Representatives recently passed legislation to “close the Charleston loophole.” And there have been many letters published decrying gun violence and tragic, much-publicized mass shootings. What has been ignored in all this emotional banter are some real statistics about shootings.
I think that most people would accept Michael Bloomberg’s thetrace.com as a reliable source when it comes to gun violence. So here are the facts for 2018: a 7 percent drop in gun homicides; a 10 percent drop in firearm injuries; a 12 percent drop in fatal shootings of those under 18; and a 21 percent drop in unintentional shootings.
Regardless of these statistics, people are still allowed, and should be allowed, to have their own opinions about gun ownership and their legal use. I don’t want to read any more letters about the supposed runaway increase in gun violence when it does not exist. People should continue to express their opposition to guns but, for their own credibility, they should use accurate information.
Larry Wiessmann
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island