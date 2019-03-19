In conversations with the amazing number of climate deniers, there are some redundant themes they repetitiously return to when facts begin to overwhelm them:
“Well, the Earth’s temperature has only risen 1.5 degrees in the last 200 years — so what’s so drastic and worrisome about that,” they say.
To reply to that, I try to get them to think of the Earth as their own body. If your body temperature goes up 1.5 degrees to over 100 — you have a fever. You are sick — and you don’t feel very well.
The Earth has been showing symptoms of sickness for quite some time. Now that more violent and frequent storms have gotten the attention of the majority of society, the deniers try to pass that off as a natural occurrence.
The changes should be obvious. But the wild swings from floods to droughts, the disappearance of polar ice, sea levels rising, coral reefs dying, oceans acidifying, somehow don’t seem to phase the denier’s mind.
“Well, the Earth has been a lot warmer than this in the past — and a lot colder too. The planet survived all of that — and it will survive what is going on now,” they say.
Climate deniers are so caught up in their own comforts and lifestyles that they are blinded. They don’t realize how fast their comforts will disappear and their lifestyles will be drastically altered if the human species remains behind the curve.
A few years ago, they asked where all the water from the melting ice caps was going — as if it were evaporating. They didn’t believe in sea level rise either. But now, a few of them I know are getting a dose of reality. They have oceanfront homes on stilts that often have knee-deep water under them at high tide. Their insurance rates have been rising as fast as the water.
As the ocean continues its landward march it will also affect our marshes, inlets and many river mouths. The sea islands, peninsulas and places like the Waccamaw Neck will see increasingly higher tides from all sides.
When storms come calling there will be even more expansive catastrophes.
Where will the high tide marks be 50 years from now? Will there be any insurance available for these areas? What good will property deeds be when your land is under water? How will it be possible to borrow money to buy waterfront lots or homes? What will continuing sea level rise do to normal city, county or state services? How will this all affect our general economy and property values?
When a new coastline puts second-row homes on the waterfront, how will this be addressed by the courts? When roads between waterfront and second-row homes are flooded, how will the folks who own the second-row homes get to their property? What about the fire trucks, ambulances and police?
Folks in Charleston (where the average high tide is already a foot higher than a century ago) are experiencing such dilemmas right now. What will happen as this continues? Will anyone be able to operate a business on the waterfront 50 years from now?
The fact is that rising sea levels are only one part of the accelerated climate change we are experiencing. Even uglier scenarios will be playing out for all coastal residents, if immediate and thorough responses are not carried out.
Rick Baumann
Highway 17
Murrells Inlet