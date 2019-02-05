We need to put science back into the climate debate. The consensus says that Earth is warming, and it’s our fault. But science is not consensus; it is theory and experiment. For centuries, Newton’s laws had consensus support, but were overturned by just one man, Einstein.
The Earth is colder now than for 90 percent of the time since the Cambrian, half a billion years ago. “Just 20 million years ago last Tuesday,” as Mark Twain might say, the Earth was far warmer, with no polar ice caps, but there were no coal power plants, no SUVs, or even any humans.
At the current sea level rise of 3.2 mm/year, we have a century before Charleston and the world’s port cities are under water. But the U.S. cannot solve this problem alone, because it is mainly the result of China, India and the developing world who want to be rich like us.
We must reduce carbon emissions to stop ocean acidification and coral reef destruction, but that will not stop sea level rise or polar cap melting. For that, we need planetary engineering.
Physicist Freeman Dyson proposed particulates in the air for cooling, and I proposed space reflectors between us and the sun (“Earth Rings for Planetary Environment Control,” Acta Astronautica 2006). We need a planetary engineering program to do both of these.
It will be many times bigger than the Apollo moon landing program to solve the problem and save our civilization. I wish I were young enough to work on it, as I did as a NASA engineer on Apollo for 10 years.
Jerome Pearson
Caramel Bay Drive
Mount Pleasant