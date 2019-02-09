Multiple carmakers are planning to make mostly electric-only vehicles over the coming decade. Natural gas-powered electricity generation will help in the short-term. But nuclear power is the only realistic source of clean energy for this century.
Despite the V.C. Summer debacle, I encourage readers to educate themselves about “Generation IV” nuclear reactors, including pebble bed, molten salt and other safer technologies. Start with Wikipedia. Let’s have a rational discussion about the risks and benefits related to climate change while providing adequate electricity for our future needs.
Alfred M. Cohen
Vanderhorst Street
Charleston