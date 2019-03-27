I have waited too long to give my opinion on this subject, but our country needs to come up with a solution to the political issue of global climate change and do something. I am not a climate change denier. And I will go to bat with anyone about science. Many species of plants and animals have become extinct due to changes in climate for ages before mankind.
First of all, if you are so concerned about climate change, stop driving your car or taking flights. Not practical, right? Put your money where your mouth is.
Electric cars? Where does the electricity come from? Fossil fuel. We should finish the V.C. Summer nuclear plants and build more. The French use electricity produced by nuclear power.
I just got back from Paris and admired their use of non-emission producing vehicles. Metro, trains and buses, all electric, most likely supplied via nuclear energy.
Hire French nuclear engineers if need be. They have it together. I’m not a fan of government-subsidized business, but this is an idea I and everyone should get behind.
Steven Bridges
Battle Trail Drive
Johns Island