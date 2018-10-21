As we learn more about the devastation caused by Hurricanes Michael and Florence, we are becoming more concerned about climate change and what it means to us in the Lowcountry. We are growing weary of storms that have hit us for the past four years and are apparently increasing in frequency. How long can we dodge the bullet?
We wonder if our children and grandchildren will have the Lowcountry to enjoy. A recent environmental report calls the situation “dire.” Scientists and world leaders predict major problems as early as 2030. Our children and grandchildren shouldn’t suffer as a consequence of our inaction.
The report speaks to a desperate need for government action and commitment to work together toward change if we hope to reduce climate catastrophes and save our Lowcountry. We do not need to elaborate on what is not happening on the federal level, where the situation is considered a hoax.
So what can we do? Speak out to our officials. Unfortunately, we are losing Rep. Mark Sanford as an environmental activist. He spoke out about climate change and against offshore drilling. A candidate for his office is in the administration’s camp on environmental issues, including offshore drilling.
We know this may be single-issue voting, but it is one that can make the difference in whether the Lowcountry survives and thrives. All other political issues will be secondary if tropical storms and hurricanes continue to hit the East Coast. And just imagine what one small oil spill would mean to our coastal economy if we allow offshore drilling.
We do care about coastal South Carolina and we do have a candidate running for the U.S. House who has the will and conviction to fight for the environment and against offshore drilling. We need Joe Cunningham to go to Washington and stand up for us.
Macky Farber
Cat Tail Pond
Johns Island