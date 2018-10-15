Like any reputable newspaper, The Post and Courier has an obligation to verify questionable statements that op-ed writers claim to be facts. In the Oct. 13 Post and Courier, Kirkpatrick Sale said that the recent special report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “calls for an end to civilization as we know it.” The report says no such thing.
While Mr. Sale fairly summarizes the report’s findings, it is unfortunate that you chose to highlight the one baseless statement he cooks up to dramatize the issue. You do your readers a disservice by publishing nonsense that only encourages skeptics who consider climate scientists to be alarmists, doubt the seriousness of climate change and scoff at calls by dedicated professionals for world leaders to take immediate, decisive action.
Coming to terms with global warming and its effects is the greatest challenge facing the world today. The situation is dire, but not hopeless. The IPCC prepared this and previous reports to strengthen the global response to climate change. The report’s authors have identified a wide range of adaptive approaches and mitigation strategies that are available to reduce the risks of global warming.
The IPCC cautions that “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society” are necessary. The world’s best scientists are doing their jobs; now they are imploring the world’s reluctant decision-makers to do theirs.
Richard Wildermann
Privateer Creek Road
Johns Island