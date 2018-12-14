The recent editorial “S.C. believes in climate change, but what should we do about it” (Dec. 4) is troubling, but I say that because, unlike the 95 percent of respondents to the Winthrop University poll that “agreed the Earth’s climate is changing,” I know I have no idea if or how the Earth’s climate is changing. In 100 years will it be a little warmer, a little cooler, or about the same? For me, it is intuitively obvious that mankind couldn’t possibly know how the Earth’s climate will change in the near future.
What’s so disturbing is the constant prediction of catastrophic consequences of global warming. We’re told hurricanes will likely be more severe because of climate change, but we barely have any historical data on hurricanes.
What we do know is our Stone Age ancestors living in the Americas survived from the tropics to the Arctic, so how is it now that mankind with the advent of written language, advances in math and science, a mastery of steel making, electricity, the internal combustion engine (along with the wheel), heating and air conditioning is now facing “one of humanity’s greatest challenges”?
It just so happens that some of the best ways to make electricity and move from point A to B involves natural gas, coal, and oil. These are gifts from God, not sins to be avoided. That I do know.
John P. Hughes
Coral Reef Drive
Johns Island