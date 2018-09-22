Climate isn’t the only thing that changes. Climate experts frequently have to adjust their observations of temperatures, especially those show that the globe warming more than it has.
Predictions about climate change are often incorrect, e.g., Al Gore’s predictions about sea level rise.
The only place that I know of that floods when it sprinkles is Charleston.
First, it was called global warming, but the warming was unequal globally.
I think changes in temperatures in different parts of the world should be called local warming or local cooling.
Many climate change deniers are those of us who believe in a sovereign God who is in charge of everything, including the climate.
