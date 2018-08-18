Those in charge of the Clamagore’s care at Patriots Point announced an ingenious plan to get rid of her and make a quick $1 million when they agreed to sell her to a county in Florida. She would then be stripped and sunk off the coast, but nonetheless continue to serve her country as a star tourist attraction for divers.
At least that was the positive spin put on this disgraceful plan for Charleston’s submarine. This was over a year ago. The public should be updated on the status of our National Historic Landmark submarine and her ongoing care or lack thereof.
Meanwhile, Patriots Point is employing professional fundraisers in order to construct the National Medal of Honor Museum.
While admirable, it further demonstrates the lack of priority given to preserving the Clamagore at Patriots Point for future generations. Those in charge at Patriots Point will find money for what they truly want.
The Clamagore is worth more than money. She kept our families safe and paved the way for today’s nuclear submarines. There is no building that will ever compare with her.
Suzanne Flowers
June Street
North Charleston