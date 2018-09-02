I’d like to correct two errors that appeared in a letter to the editor published Aug. 19 regarding the Clamagore.
First, the Patriots Point Development Authority would not make any money on the proposed Clamagore reefing project.
A company has been contracted to identify a local unit of government that is interested in acquiring the submarine for use as an artificial reef, and then raise money to fund that project.
In order to ensure the sustainment of Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum for future generations, the Patriots Point Development Authority’s Board has decided it cannot continue to invest in the Clamagore and instead must focus on the ongoing restoration of the Yorktown and Laffey.
Second, Patriots Point did not employ professional fundraisers, nor is it raising funds for the proposed National Medal of Honor Museum.
Our fundraising organization, the USS Yorktown Foundation, is solely dedicated to raising funds to provide scholarships for educational programs, as well as supporting new exhibits, symposiums and special programs at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.
Chris Hauff
Public Information Officer
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum
Patriots Point Road
Mount Pleasant