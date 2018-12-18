To those like myself who fear the level of divisiveness in our society is rising to unreasonable levels, a glaring example was provided in a recent letter to the editor. The writer expressed being “repulsed” by the vice president and the Senate and House majority leaders delivering eulogies for former President George H.W. Bush.
The idea that this person was repulsed by the mere fact that these eulogists are associated with the administration of the democratically elected president shows an unprecedented and unhealthy disdain by many on the “left.”
This does not bode well for the future of civility within our great nation.
Thomas H. Kemmerer
Washington Town Road
Summerville