We left our home state of more than 50 years in Maryland and a beloved spot on Chesapeake Bay last year to move to the Lowcountry. The constant polarization, demonization and intolerant spewing of hate became too much.
The constant complaints that family values were dead and society was being transformed, and that all who didn’t go along were despicable, were normal, assumed and on the right side of history.
Recent Senate hearings put into clear view that the leadership of the Democratic Party would, after not being able to come up with a rational policy disagreement, leak and manipulate the Supreme Court confirmation process to unleash a smear campaign for the “end justifies the means” result. That such a tactic would tear up the lives and families of two very sympathetic witnesses was not even a consideration.
The good news is, despite what you read and see on national television, this is not the norm. Since we moved here, we are in constant admiration of the genuine civility, love, tolerance and simple humanity on display in everyday life.
Sure, it’s not all idyllic, and there are plenty of ways to improve, but there are general family caring and shared values that seem to hold the center from spinning apart, as evidenced by so many acts of kindness during the past storm. Thanks, Charleston, and, no, I won’t tell anybody else up north what they are missing.
Jim Christie
Hall Point Road
Mount Pleasant