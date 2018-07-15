Recently, we took three of our grandchildren on a weeklong tour of civil rights sites and museums in Selma, Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama.
We were impressed with how well the story of African-Americans’ long struggle to obtain their civil rights has been told by the National Park Service, the three cities and the state of Alabama, as well as by private organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center. These sites draw visitors from all over the country and the world.
As Charleston moves toward establishing its own African-American museum, all of us would do well to give strong support to this effort. The story of the struggles endured by African-Americans in the Lowcountry deserves to be told fully and effectively.
Sarah Jayne
Bruce Jayne
N. Hampton Drive
Charleston