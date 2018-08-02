A July 31 letter to the editor replying to a previous letter regarding R. L. Schreadley’s July 24 column stating that a formal apology for slavery by the city of Charleston was unnecessary missed the point: That nobody now living in Charleston had anything to do with slavery, that it was the people during that era who permitted slavery and that the city of Charleston had nothing to do with it.
As the first letter pointed out, the city enacted ordinances fostering the institution of slavery. The city, of course, acts through its officials, none of whom are now alive.
However, those officials were the agents of the city, and their actions impugned the city. Hence, it is not correct to say that the city had nothing to do with slavery.
Irving S. Rosenfeld
