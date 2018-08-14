As all my friends know, I like to shop, browse and walk the mall, and if I can do it all at the same time, I’m happy. I wonder, though, exactly what the plan is for Citadel Mall. Right now, it looks like as the stores leave, it is turning into one huge gymnasium.
I also wonder what will become of the anchor stores, which are in a convenient location for people from James Island, West Ashley and downtown Charleston.
We were to get a clue of the plans for the mall in June, and now it is August and I have heard nothing. How about the owners letting us shoppers and walkers know what is going on?
Elsie Clees
20 Forde Row
James Island