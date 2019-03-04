Citadel President Gen. Glenn Walters, Commandant Navy Capt. Geno Paluso and The Citadel Board of Visitors are to be congratulated for their efforts to “curb hazing and improve leadership training” as described Feb. 23 in the Post and Courier story headlined, “Citadel alters company tradition.”
As a 1963 Citadel graduate with over 20 years of active duty as an infantry officer, a Citadel staff member for 25 years and a member of the College’s Board of Visitors for five years, I am proud of the strides my alma mater has taken on many difficult issues.
It had to admit women, and it did; it had to put Dixie and the Confederate flag in their proper contexts, and it did; it had to rewrite its regulations on haircuts for men and women, and it did.
Those changes made The Citadel a better place. Now it’s time to take on hazing. Those who want the “hazing culture” to continue should be aware that inflicting physical harm on a subordinate is not only prohibited by Citadel regulations but punishable by law.
A few years ago, I had a chance to talk with a man who had a Ph.D. in behavioral science about how to change an organization’s culture. He said there were three ways: you change the people, you change the people, then you change the people.
Gen. Walters, Capt. Paluso and The Citadel Board of Visitors are doing just that by reassigning third-class cadets.
Ben Legare
Bishop Gadsden Way
Charleston