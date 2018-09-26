The recent uproar over the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh has polarized the Senate and country once again and would have been avoidable if the administration had done its homework. By administration, I mean President Trump.
The normal course of events includes an extensive background investigation. The purpose is to expose any issues that may disqualify the individual or to make their approval process as smooth as possible. For a nomination to the highest court in the land, the standard needs to be set that much higher.
Apparently in this case the process was either cursory, incomplete or overruled by the president. The result has wasted a lot of time, turned what should have been a simple process into a circus, and driven a deeper divide between the people of this country.
Timothy C. Kiel
Pelzer Drive
Mount Pleasant