I wholeheartedly endorse freedom of religion and, accordingly, the right of the Diocese of S.C. to leave the The Episcopal Church (TEC), especially diocese parishioners who agree with the June 30 letter writer’s assertion that the differences in beliefs are “fundamental.” However, I do question the assertion and the need to make it.
After the schism, I remained a member of a church in TEC. I left only when its priest, with whom I had a close relationship, relocated. I now regularly attend a church of the Diocese of S.C. I found the services to be essentially indistinguishable. Moreover, in neither church was the faith or sincerity of members of the other ever questioned.
On Sundays when I do not attend church, I happily “attend” a Christian church via TV. Whatever the church, the fundamental beliefs seem the same to me.
May the letter writer continue to follow her faith wherever and however she pleases and that her path be blessed and fulfilling.
Maynard J. Klein
Island Park Drive
Daniel Island