Church buildings are symbols of our trust in God. They are more than just bricks and mortar. They are prayers written in stone that give voice to our deepest desire to offer our best to God. When we come together in church buildings as the people of God, we bring with us all of our joys, pains, doubts, fears, hopes, and longings. And we offer all of these things to God in the hope that our lives will be transformed by him.
Is it any wonder that there is such a strong feeling of attachment to our houses of worship?
It is understandable, then, that for Anglicans in South Carolina, our church buildings have become focal points for all of our anxiety. Sadly, the argument over what it means to the church has devolved into an exercise of mudslinging.
To our brothers and sisters who have been told they must choose between their buildings and true religion, I offer the following:
You may have come to believe that the Episcopal Church has abandoned the Christian faith. But this is simply not true. We believe in one God: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Jesus is still Lord, and we hope by his cross and passion to be brought to the glory of his resurrection.
Reread your Book of Common Prayer. You will find that the negative rhetoric does not stand up to scrutiny. Our common prayer is all the evidence needed.
I hope that you will consider the reality that the church buildings you call home are still very much your home.
So if you are an Anglican comfortable worshipping according to the Book of Common Prayer, then the message is clear: Remain in the buildings you call home.
That is what the Episcopal Church wants you to do.
The Rev. Rob Donehue
