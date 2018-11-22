Per the Nov. 12 Post and Courier article, a development on 166 acres in the Church Creek watershed is absolutely maddening.
As the article says, this development was approved in 2015 to make sure it complies with existing stormwater and floodplain regulations (really?). An abomination to say the least.
Suck it up, city of Charleston, and for once do the right thing: Purchase it and preserve it. God only knows it is about time the word “development” was scratched from the city planner’s dictionary, particularly around Church Creek.
It seems like the city has done a fine job of destroying enough property already, as it ventured into what once was virgin Johns Island and turned it into a developer’s dream, creating more reasons to complete I-526 and an unforgiving and continuous flooding nightmare.
Seymour Rosenthal
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant