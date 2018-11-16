I read the article regarding development of the 166 acres in Church Creek. I don’t have enough information to say whether I am for or against it. I will let the various parties put forth their arguments and hash it out.
But one thing I do know is that the city of Charleston has absolutely no business acquiring or participating in the acquisition of this property. If flooding isn’t determined to be a problem, then approve the project.
If flooding is problem,
then don’t approve the project.
If the Coastal Conservation League is so concerned about this property being developed, let them negotiate with the developer to buy the land. But the taxpayers of the city shouldn’t have to spend one dollar toward acquiring the property.
That a spokesperson for the city would say the city would consider this astounds me. And any City Council member who would vote to do so should be tarred and feathered and ridden out of town on a rail for a wanton waste of precious taxpayer dollars.
Robert J. Nagy
Portside Way
Charleston