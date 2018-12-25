As a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League of Aiken, I have to say few people are aware of the volunteer work the league puts into making Christmas a happy holiday for children.
I didn’t tell anyone I would write something on behalf of the league, but its members should be commended.
A friend of some 20 years and former neighbor, the past commandant of the Aiken league, Lane Parker, has been supporting Toys for Tots for years.
He said over 1,300 kids were registered to receive gifts from Santa, thanks to the league, which collected about 400 new bicycles to give to those less fortunate.
That doesn’t include the toys collected through donations from various stores and good-hearted people who see the significance of giving to those who can’t afford a bountiful Christmas for their children.
I see my brothers in arms as heroes who still have our children’s and country’s best interests at heart. So when you see a Marine sporting a hat or clothing that says they are a Marine, thank him or her for going above and beyond.
Gregory J. Topliff
Life member MCL
Glenwood Drive
Warrenville