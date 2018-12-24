As we celebrate the year’s passing and with it the nativity in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago, I am reminded how those who chose to remember that birth in their Gospel narratives, in particular Matthew but Luke, too, as a high political drama.
Sages bearing gifts from afar, a militant King Herod who regretted not having a secure border, the abject poverty of Jesus’ family who ended up in a stable.
As our politicians debate the border wall and what to do with those seeking asylum, I would remind your readers that asylum is a legally recognized means of finding refuge from persecution, which comes in many forms.
As many of us celebrate the birth of a child, born in poverty and who, as Matthew recounts, soon found safety in Egypt, I don’t think that his parents asked for asylum. But they had enough sense to take him to sanctuary in Egypt.
To this day, we call our house of worship a sanctuary. I’m wishing everyone Christmas blessings and asylum from the world’s ills for the new year.
Hartmut Fege
Bent Tree Lane
Pawleys Island