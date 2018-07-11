When the U.S. puts tariffs on Chinese goods, the Trump administration needs to make sure that these goods are not simply rerouted through a third-party country. Countries that cooperate with China in such rerouting should also be subject to similar tariffs.
The U.S. trade deficit with China is a 4:1 situation. We buy four times more than we sell. The fact that China is unwilling to correct the situation and continues its currency devaluation and steals intellectual property rights (while pretending to support free trade) is a reflection on both their sense of fairness and the morality of their leadership.
There are plenty of countries with cheap labor that are more deserving than China. The U.S. needs to diversify its trade so we are not so bound to any one country.
William A. Johnson
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant