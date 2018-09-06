It is always difficult to read commentary that continues to cement our feet in 1954 where we are willing to sacrifice the future for a dollar today. It is amazing that columnist Peter Morici (Aug. 29) lowers the bar due to his belief that China holds a like belief to his — that pollution is never an issue if correcting it impedes economic growth.
China is proving to be more progressive than this view and has aggressively pursued correcting the nation’s problem with pollution.
Thankfully, they have a greater world view than us, and it would be nice if we joined them. We can have responsible growth while still providing a sound legacy, but it will require more effort than professed here.
Larry Snyder
Whitetail Way
Pawleys Island