I read with interest Mary Katherine Wildeman’s article on the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. As she articulated, it will truly be one of the most advanced pediatric medical centers in the country, if not the world. Combining true state-of-the-art technology with heart-felt compassionate care will provide the children of South Carolina and beyond access to the very best health care possible. It is a resource in which we all should be extremely proud.
As a retired administrator with MUSC, I was closely involved with this project early on and would like to offer additional points.
Indeed, the reality of this children’s hospital is only possible due to the significant leadership contribution of Shawn Jenkins and his family as well as the investment made by the state of South Carolina. After the initial gift of $25 million, it’s important to note that the state subsequently contributed an additional $10 million. However, “a federal program has financed the rest” doesn’t present the full picture.
To date, in addition to the Jenkins family gift and the state’s contribution, the university has been fortunate to receive an additional $72.3 million in private philanthropy. Each gift, whether to underwrite the Pearl Tourville Women’s Center, the Boeing Rooftop Garden or monies raised by school kids’ fundraisers, was given from the heart to ensure only the very best in pediatric health care.
Jim Fisher
White Chapel Circle
Charleston