The gap between the haves and have-nots is no more poignant than that between special needs students at West Ashley Middle School and at Moultrie Middle School.
I have firsthand knowledge of the disparities between the schools’ physical equipment for our poorest population.
At West Ashley, the classroom doesn’t even have a sink to wash hands in, or in the adjoining room. Moultrie has a full kitchen. West Ashley has a common bathroom on the main hallway. Moultrie has an adjoining private bathroom with a walk-in shower for children who might have an accident during the day.
Having a kitchen gives the teacher the ability to teach life skills these students need to learn, if only to do something for a child a parent would do.
Why the big differences between the schools? Just look at the ZIP codes. If the Charleston County School Board cared about students in lower-income schools, there would be no differences.
I moved to Dorchester County so my children, previously at Morningside Middle School, could get a good education.
Maybe the state needs to look into this.
William Perper
Shagbark Trail
North Charleston