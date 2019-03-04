Imagine yourself as a child: happy, carefree, inquisitive, strong. Now imagine yourself in a pediatric intensive care unit unable to breathe, move or eat on your own.
What’s the difference between these two scenarios? Access to a firearm, an unacceptable reality that 4.6 million children in the United States are faced with.
I have been a pediatric resident for 20 months. In that short time, I have seen far too many children die or suffer tragic injuries due to guns.
Nationally, about 1,300 children die each year from gun injuries, and South Carolina is among the deadliest states. We must do better for our children.
As physicians, teachers, parents, faith leaders and neighbors, we can start a conversation about children, guns and safety. The Be SMART program provides a framework for these conversations (Secure guns in homes and vehicles. Model responsible behavior. Ask about unsecured guns in other homes. Recognize the role of guns in suicide. Tell your peers to Be SMART).
By adopting this campaign in our clinic, we have taken a step to combat this epidemic by promoting safe gun storage, providing gun locks and educating families about the risks of unsecured guns. If we prevent one child’s death, we have changed the world for the better. Everyone in the community has a role in improving the safety of children. Contact besmart.sc@gmail.com to learn how you can participate in positive change for children.
Kelsey Gastineau, M.D.
Ashley Avenue
Charleston