As an educator and mother, I was thrilled to learn of an NRA member’s support of Be SMART for Kids’ partnership with MUSC. Local organizations, PTAs, police departments and medical professionals have left no doubt that adults in our community — gun owners or not— value children’s safety.
Be SMART educates adults about the dangers of unsecured guns (loaded and unlocked) in the home. It differs from other programs such as NRA’s Eddie Eagle in that it places responsibility on adults, rather than children.
While acknowledging the importance of teaching children to stay away from guns, we know the stakes are too high to rely on curious, impulsive children to keep themselves safe.
Knowing that many adults in South Carolina own guns and respect the Second Amendment, we ask about unsecured guns in the homes of others, rather than merely the presence of a gun. As we normalize this subject, just as we have normalized allergies or pets in the home, we are working to make our community safer. Because Be SMART provides adults with ways to have productive, non-invasive conversations about unsecured guns, it is an excellent tool for pediatricians and all adults.
With the latest research showing that 4.6 million children live in homes with unsecured guns, we realize that it takes all of us. In this current divisive climate, it is refreshing to know that children remain our common priority.
Kristen Moldenhauer
Rivertowne Parkway
Mount Pleasant