Mike Majchrowicz’s detailed reporting in the March 7 Post and Courier about child sexual abuse and repeat perpetrators is important because it sheds light not only on the failure of church officials to address sexual abuse effectively but also on the patterns of sexual offenders.
Church officials certainly have much to learn to proactively safeguard children. This letter, however, concerns the behavior patterns of sexual abusers.
Mr. Majchrowicz reports that “multiple attorneys and law enforcement officials” described accused child sexual abuser Jacop Hazlett’s behavior as “impulsive.” To consider Hazlett’s alleged behavior as “impulsive” is nonsense. Child molesters have a complex pattern of behavior that includes intentionally seeking access to children and gaining the trust of parents and other adults in leadership roles.
To consider acts of sexual abuse as impulsive ignores this behavior pattern, which is designed to provide multiple opportunities to abuse multiple children, plan carefully and abuse without being discovered. To get away with abusive acts time and again requires planning and confidence.
Some singular acts of sexual abuse occur when an offender unexpectedly has an opportunity to abuse a vulnerable child. Those acts have an impulsive quality, but those abusive acts are a small component of the overall scope of a repeat offender’s predatory behavior.
For more than 30 years, I have worked in the area of sexual abuse, including with boys who were molested. And for 12 years, until 1997, most of my clinical work focused on treating adult and adolescent child molesters and rapists.
ANDREW P. PERRY, Ph.D.
Clinical Psychologist
