After years of disappointment with the status quo, I felt that Charleston was long overdue for a conversation concerning the representation of the food and beverage community in our seemingly monopolized print media. Feeling brave, I posed a question on my social media to see if anyone in town shared a similar sentiment. The response was overwhelming.
While many respondents felt a passionate responsibility to speak up, several others could only offer silent support for fear of retaliation. The common concern was that speaking up would result in further ill-willed attention from print media or worse: being blackballed from the upcoming awards of a highly respected, culinary association.
Objective criticisms are not only welcomed by the community but are necessary for a healthy industry. We know that. Unfortunately, we have long been subjected to vengeful beratings, riddled with mean-spirited, personal attacks. Some may argue that any press, even the markedly negative, is good press. However, when it comes to livelihoods, answering to investors and impending successes, many felt the risk was too great.
That conversation begged subsequent questions. How much power is too much for one person to possess? How is it that in a town with 3,861 restaurants (according to OpenTable.com), are we only receiving the perspective and influence of one critic? What are the qualifications for obtaining said position? Don’t we deserve other voices? Who’s responsible for the checks and balances? Don’t we deserve better?
I think we do.
Terri Henning
Broad Street
Charleston