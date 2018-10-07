Leave it to Katie Arrington to resort to a smear campaign. Her latest cheesy TV ad, showing mafia-type men trying to degrade candidate Joe Cunningham, saying he is “Nancy Pelosi Approved,” is totally untrue.
Everyone should know that Cunningham has consistently stated he does not agree with Pelosi’s stand on issues and has stated he wouldn’t back her. Let’s get the facts right.
But it doesn’t surprise me that Arrington is attacking Cunningham. We saw that during the primary election, with her stabbing remarks against Rep. Mark Sanford.
The fact is that since Arrington has no real record of her own to run on, and since she is the “Party of Trump,” she is following in her leader’s footsteps, and we all know that Trump is the King of Smears.
Voters in the 1st District need to be careful about this election. I think it is important to look at both candidates’ histories, their positions on key issues, especially those that affect the Lowcountry, and choose the right candidate who they think will serve us the best regardless of party.
It’s not about Republican or Democrat. It’s about who will serve us the best and protect our interests.
Barbara E. Boylston
Yeadon Avenue
Charleston