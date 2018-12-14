It is encouraging that two readers have recently written letters to The Post and Courier pointing out that parents are mostly at fault for poor educational outcomes.
Research by the Brookings Institution teaches that if one follows the three rules below there is only a 2 percent chance of living in poverty: l) at least finish high school, 2) get a full-time job and 3) wait until age 21 to get married and have children.
It is widely known that poverty correlates with education outcomes. Children living in poverty are mostly a result of improper behavior by their parents, as explained above.
A statistical analysis shows that 67 percent or more of the differences in educational outcomes between counties can be attributed to the percentage of students living in single-parent households. Improving education by fiddling with funding hasn’t worked and isn’t going to.
In 1980 the percent of children in single parent homes in Charleston County was 24.9 percent. In 2010, 37.5 percent. In Allendale the percentage has grown from 25.8 percent to 59.5 percent.
The only way to improve education outcomes will be to spend significant class time over a period of years teaching students that they must live their lives according to something like the three rules above or they are dooming themselves to poverty.
Finally, much of the disparity in school facilities could be eliminated by designating school buildings as infrastructure, like roads and bridges funded by the state.
Gary Heidebrecht
