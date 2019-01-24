The 2019 federal budget calls for spending over $4 trillion, which is $1 trillion more than we will have. Our national debt is now $22 trillion.
The budget calls for spending $21 billion on infrastructure. The cost of renovating Kennedy and LaGuardia airports is estimated to be $22 billion.
Five billion dollars for a border wall is chump change in the general scheme of things, but someone needs to pay better attention to how our money is spent for the sake of those who will be required to come up with it.
Douglas deVlaming
Colleton Drive
Charleston