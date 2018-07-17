I applaud the writer of the July 14 letter, “Define ‘illegal.’” Considering the violence most immigrants are trying to escape, shouldn’t the so-called illegals qualify for asylum? A small amount of research will illuminate the terrifying conditions.
I challenge President Trump and his immigration henchmen in Congress to travel to Central America — outside the touristy, rich resort areas — to see these conditions for themselves. Talk to the frightened citizens. Spend a night or two. Get a feel for life there.
I doubt the challenge will be met. The administration doesn’t want to know the reasons these folks are leaving. They surely don’t want to experience the horror firsthand.
Mary Ogden Fersner
Pristine View Road
Charleston