Not being especially good at math, I believe I can come within shouting distance of 250 percent of the federal poverty level along with 56 percent of recent legal immigrants. I am supposed to be part of the most wonderful country on earth.
How did this happen? No matter, at this rate the death of the baby boomers and the arrival of immigrants could not come at a better time. Give us 20 years and we’ll be in the same boat as today.
Perhaps it would have helped if I hadn’t started working at 13 years old, but I did take early retirement as my job closed and no other presented itself.
I am still working part-time at minimum wage, $7.25 an hour, so I am still part of the workforce. But to have to work at the age of 70, not for any pleasure but for necessity, is not the “American Dream” in any way shape or form.
I wish I could say otherwise, but even if this “great Svengali” was not in the White House, I don’t believe my lot would be different.
C.T. Leland
Coming Street
Charleston